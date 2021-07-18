No panic in India camp: Chef de Mission Biren Baishya as resident at Olympic village test positive for Covid

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a scare on Saturday when Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers confirmed that a resident at the Games Village tested Covid positive. The name and details have not been divulged though the organisers confirmed it not to be an athlete. But there is no panic in India camp. The Indian contingent has started filtering into the Village batch by batch. The weightlifting team of Mirabai Chanu, coach Vijay Sharma and physio reached a day before the shooting team and the rowers, who reached on Saturday. All teams as of now are happy with whatever arrangements have been made at the Games Village. In fact, Mirabai, has started training from Saturday.

Biren Baishya, Chef de Mission of the Indian team, was also satisfied with the arrangements at the Games Village and said there is nothing to worry because of the positive test. Athletes are not worried too though they have been asked to follow all protocols diligently. “Teams have started arriving and they are happy with the arrangements,” he told this daily from Tokyo.

The rowers — Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh — along with the coach Ismail Baig, unlike the shooting and the weightlifting teams, have travelled from India so are subjected to stricter rules. However, it was not like when they went for a competition last time in May. That time they were confined to their rooms and were barred from talking to each other except for at designated times. According to a rowing official, except for mingling and talking with athletes from other countries, they are allowed to perform their basic Games related activities, including training.

The rowers even checked their boat and other equipment and are likely to train from Sunday but on their own. They are allowed to enter the dining hall but have been asked to not mingle. “The rowers will be subjected to tests during three-day restrictions and have been asked to not mingle with other athletes, especially with those from different countries,” said Baishya. “We are ready to welcome the next contingent from India.”