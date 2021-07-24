Tokyo Olympics: After Elavenil, Apurvi's dismissal, all eyes on Saurabh & Co

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before embarking on the Tokyo 2020 journey, predictions always pointed towards medals in shooting.

With the form the shooters had been before the pandemic and now, there is hardly a difference between world champions and them.

The much-talked-about shooting events will begin on Saturday with an eye on the target and heart on the medal.

Like shooting high-performance manager Ronak Pandit says, it’s all about managing that tense two hours.

World No 1 Elavenil Valarivan and experienced Apurvi Chandela were hoping to give India a medal start.

However, the duo — who competed in women's 10m air rifle — could not find their range during the qualification round, thereby failing to make the cut for the finals.

Later in the day, Saurabh Chaudhury and Abhishek Verma will take centre stage in men’s 10m air pistol.

All eyes will be on soft-spoken Saurabh, who has be exceptional in the last few years. Abhi­s­hek has also proved his mettle, showing he can beat the best on his day. The duo will be up against other elite shooters from Russia, Korea and China, to name a few.

IN PICS | Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony

Even Pandit feels after preparing well, it’s time to things to test. “We have done our best,” he said. “The NRAI (president) and SAI ensured we got all that we needed for our preparation. These were very difficult and trying times for everyone but we have put in our efforts. Now it’s all about managing those two hours around the event.”

And he is quite confident that young guns like Saurabh and Manu Bhaker will do well. “I think all our youngsters are brilliant and have a great future ahead. I believe they are all ha­r­dworking, talented, disciplined and willing to do whatever it takes to excel. Now it’s up to the coaches to guide them and mould them for longer innings in the sport.”

Ronak also recently started guiding Manu, who is among medal contenders. Though it has been short two-two-and-half month stint, he is happy with the way things have moved forward. “A time between coach and student is never enough,” he said. “You keep working and learning and improving constantly forever. Of course, two years would have been better than these three months but we have done some very good work during this time and I am happy and satisfied with what we have achieved in this time.”