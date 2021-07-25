STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championships

Priya Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash and as a result, she won a gold medal at the World Cadet Championships

Published: 25th July 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Priya Malik

Indian wrestler Priya Malik (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

BUDAPEST: India grappler Priya Malik clinched gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Malik defeated Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the summit clash and as a result, she won a gold medal at the World Cadet Championships in Hungary.

Priya Malik won in the women's 73kg weight category and she has given the country another reason to smile as, on Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Priya Malik had also won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and she then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games held in Delhi.

Earlier Tannu had won the title in the 43kg category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priya Malik World Cadet Wrestling Championships
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp