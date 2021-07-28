Mahi Raghav enters quarters of fouth Junior Girls National Boxing Championships

By PTI

SONIPAT: Haryana boxer Mahi Raghav progressed to the quarterfinals after defeating Delhi's Gargi Tomar on day 2 of the 4th Junior Girls National Boxing Championships here on Wednesday.

Mahi, who had clinched the gold medal at the Golden Girl Championships in Sweden last year, registered an unanimous victory in the opening round bout of women's 63kg category.

Apart from Mahi, Tanu (52kg), Rudrika (70kg) and Sanjana (80kg) extended the winning momentum for Haryana and advanced into the next round in their respective categories.

Three Maharashtra boxers also emerged victorious on Tuesday.

Srushti Raskar notched up 5-0 victory against Assam's Manalisha Basumatary in the 57kg preliminary bout, while Sana Gonsalves (63kg) and Jagruti Both (70kg) defeated Gujarat's Janhvi Surolia and Tamil Nadu's Srimathi S respectively with referee stopping the contest in the first round of both the bouts.

On the second day, 29 bouts were played in the 4th edition of the event while 65 matches took place in the 3rd Junior Boys National Championships.

The event is an opportunity for boxers to showcase their skills as top performers will be selected for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31.