Lewis Hamilton backs Naomi Osaka in news conference dispute

Hamilton said he had felt overwhelmed by media obligations around the time he joined F1 in 2007 when he was 22.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton gives an interview after winning the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul on November 15, 2020.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BAKU: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called Thursday for more support for young athletes dealing with media duties after four-time Grand Slam champion tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open citing her mental health.

Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Monday after she was fined for refusing to attend the typical post-match news conference following her first-round victory.

The Japanese player said on social media that she faced huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media."

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton was critical of the French Open organizers.

The way they reacted was not good with the fine and someone talking about their personal mental health and then being fined for it, that wasn't cool. I think they could have definitely handled it better, I'm sure. I hope they will take a deep dive into it and find a better way to navigate in the future, Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he had felt overwhelmed by media obligations around the time he joined F1 in 2007 when he was 22.

When I was young, I was thrown into the pit and I wasn't given any guidance or support. And what I do know is that, you know, when youngsters are coming in, they're facing the same thing as I did. And I don't necessarily know if that's the best for them," Hamilton said.

"I think we need to be supporting more and I think it shouldn't be a case where you're pressured. For example, with Naomi's scenario, she didn't feel comfortable for her own personal health not to do something. And the backlash is ridiculous. 

