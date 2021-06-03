STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lockdown compounds India archers’ woes

The last time India’s compound archers were part of the national camp was April 16. It has been more than one-and-a-half months since the archers last trained in a proper manner.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The last time India’s compound archers were part of the national camp was April 16. It has been more than one-and-a-half months since the archers last trained in a proper manner. After  SAI had decided to cut short all non-Olympic camps due to rise of Covid cases, the compound archers have been left to fend for themselves. The World Cup Stage III in Paris is a little more than two weeks away. 

The compound squad consists of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Sangampreet Bisla in the men’s section and among women -- V Jyothi Surekha, Pragati, Akshita and Sanchi Dhalla. Among them, five archers are from New Delhi while the rest are from Rajasthan, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

Lockdown restrictions are in place in all states and the archers have had difficulty training. For most, it has been a case of training indoors with short distance targets and practicing with the bow to keep the muscles activated. While this can help with muscle memory, it does very little with regards to match sharpness.

“Training during lockdown has been difficult but there is no point in complaining. We have no camp so team or mixed training has also been non-existent. Till the Olympics, recurve is the most important. It is up to us to make the best possible use of this situation. But getting back into match mode will not be easy,” one of the archers said.

With the France World Cup coming up, all of the archers had to come to Delhi for the visa procedure and had to pay from their own pockets. Most of them are hopeful that the federation will reimburse that amount in the days to come. None of the officials were available for a comment.

“Yes, we paid from our own pockets. We have been reimbursed in the past. We have received no such communication this time around but we are hopeful it will be done,” one of the archers revealed. Among the group, one of the young archers did not have the requisite amount and one of the coaches had to step in and pay on her behalf.

After the travel-related fiasco prior to the departure to Guatemala, the archers are still wary of travelling this time too. “We have received visas but with so many archers staying outside Delhi, if we are to assemble at one given place before travelling, it is going to pose yet another risk. What if there is another positive RT-PCR? We are not staying in a bubble currently so anything is possible,” was how another archer summed up the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian archers archery Tokyo Plympics
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp