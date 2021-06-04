DNA test clears doping charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, in what could be a first in the country, the integrity of urine sample has been decided through DNA analysis. Motorbike rider Vijay Singh, according to his lawyer, has been exonerated after World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in London found that the urine sample that returned positive during an event in November 2018 was not his. A notice of charge was issued on January 25 in 2019 and Vijay had been slapped with a four-year ban.

Sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania informed that the report from the laboratory has stated that the urine sample that tested positive was not Singh’s and after a hearing on Thursday, his name was cleared. Full story by Indraneel Das: newindianexpress.com