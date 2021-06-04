STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

DNA test clears doping charges

A notice of charge was issued on January 25 in 2019 and Vijay had been slapped with a four-year ban.

Published: 04th June 2021 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, in what could be a first in the country, the integrity of urine sample has been decided through DNA analysis. Motorbike rider Vijay Singh, according to his lawyer, has been exonerated after World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in London found that the urine sample that returned positive during an event in November 2018 was not his. A notice of charge was issued on January 25 in 2019 and Vijay had been slapped with a four-year ban.

Sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania informed that the report from the laboratory has stated that the urine sample that tested positive was not Singh’s and after a hearing on Thursday, his name was cleared.          Full story by Indraneel Das: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp