SAI conducts exams for Dip in Sports Coaching

As many as 24 sports are distributed across four academic centres of SAI with NIS Patiala offering the one-year diploma course in 11 disciplines.

Published: 05th June 2021 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the union government cancelled Class XII board exams and several state governments followed suit, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) successfully organised online examinations for Diploma in Sports Coaching. Around 750 students appeared for the exams conducted for seven subjects from May 27 to June 3. The SAI also plans to organise the second semester exams in a few days and has started preparations for the same.

“Online examinations for the first semester for the 2020-21 session got completed on June 3. It was a huge task but we completed it successfully,” Colonel Raj Singh Bishnoi, senior executive director of NIS Patiala, said. The process is not over yet as evaluation of answer sheets needs to be done in another fortnight. “Around 750 students appeared in 7 subjects with the answer sheets from each subject having at least 15 pages. We have downloaded the answer sheets. Our examiners will evaluate them. Evaluation needs physical presence of the examiners. Before that, online monitoring and invigilation were something new but that has been handled successfully,” added Bishnoi.

While the SAI managed to conduct online theory examinations, it did face difficulties in conducting practical examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We faced difficulties in conducting practical examinations. Despite that, we conducted practical exams for 20 sports out of 24 but the lockdown meant we were forced to take a break.”

Earlier, given the situation in Punjab and the state government’s order to prevent the spread of the virus, the resumption of practical training for the diploma course students at NIS Patiala was deferred. The SAI had also published names of trainees falling short of attendance but allowed them to appear in the online exams because of the prevailing situation.

