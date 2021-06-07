STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympic-bound athletes, officials to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after four weeks

The IOA on Sunday had said 120 athletes and 27 para-athletes have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine

Published: 07th June 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

A person getting vaccinated (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials has been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Monday.

Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations.

"All NSFs whose Athletes have Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Letter has been issued by Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officals, the 2nd dose of vaccination will be done after 4 weeks of 1st dose of Vaccination," Batra said in a statement.

Last month, a government panel had recommended that the dosage interval of Serum Insititute of India's Covishield vaccine be increased to 12-16 weeks.

However, the gap between the two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is four weeks.

The IOA on Sunday had said 120 athletes and 27 para-athletes have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The body said that there are 62 fully-vaccinated athletes, including four para athletes.

From among coaches and support staff members, 114 have received their first shots while 37 are fully vaccinated.

The body had also urged five Olympic-bound sportspersons, who have recovered from COVID-19 in the recent past, to take their first dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.

The Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narinder Batra Olympic athlethes
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp