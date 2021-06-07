STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second podium of the season for Jehan  

By ENS/Agencies
Express News Service

BAKU: India racing ace Jehan Daruvala had a memorable run on Saturday, securing a podium finish in the third round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Taking part in a difficult street circuit in Baku, the Carlin driver, who’s part of the Red Bull Junior Team, finished third in Sprint 2 race in Baku.  

This was his second podium this year in F2 after his second-place effort in Bahrain. The races were part of support events of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Starting from the seventh spot, Jehan was quick off the blocks and gained two spots in the first corner itself. He kept up the momentum to overtake Marcus Armstrong of DAMS in the next corner and move up to the fourth spot. However, the safety car was out due to a crash incident behind him.

As soon as the race resumed behind the safety car, Jehan made another quick start, overtaking Juri Vips for the third spot. However, Vips reclaimed the position after a few corners. Later he gained a spot, overtaking Dutchman Bent Viscaal. From then on, he settled into a good rhythm and held his position firm.

There was more safety care involvement later on, but Jehan kept a calm head and continued to put in consistent lap times. After the midway point, Viscaal had managed to come close and Jehan was under pressure. However, the Indian managed to keep him behind and seal the final spot on the podium. Vips was the big winner, finishing the 21-lap race ahead of Germany’s David Beckman.

Seventh on Sunday
In the feature race on Sunday, Jehan could only manage a seventh-placed finish. Vips was impressive again, topping the 28-lap race ahead of Oscar Piastri of PREMA Racing.

