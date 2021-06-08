STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Continuous improvement in condition of COVID-afflicted Milkha Singh: PGIMER

A PGIMER statement further said that Milkha is under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute.

Published: 08th June 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's battle with COVID-19 at PGIMER's Intensive Care Unit completed its sixth day on Tuesday amid "continuous improvement" in his condition here.

The 91-year-old tested positive for the virus late last month.

"There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Shri Milkha Singh Ji, who has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3 and getting treated for COVID-19," PGIMER official spokesperson, Prof Ashok Kumar, said.

A PGIMER statement further said that Milkha is under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute.

Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a separate hospital in Mohali.

The 82-year-old Nirmal, who is a former national volleyball captain, is admitted at the Fortis Hospital.

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and continues to battle hard," read a statement issued by the Milkha family.

"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped in home quarantine.

He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milkha singh
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp