Sports Ministry advises IOA to not include Chinese sponsor on Indian Olympic kit

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had unveiled the Olympic kit for the Tokyo-bound contingent last week and after that ceremony, questions were raised over the presence of a Chinese sponsor on the kit. Keeping in mind the sentiment of people, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has now advised IOA not to include the Chinese sponsor.

Talking to ANI, a source in the know of developments said that there were issues related with the Chinese sponsor so that's why IOA has been advised to not include the Chinese sponsor.

When IOA was contacted for more clarity on it, a source said: "We are having a meeting once we take any decision, we will make it public."

With this Chinese sponsor, IOA has had a long-term relationship but now they are likely to part ways. If this sponsor steps aside, then the IOA will have to seek a new sponsor for funds.

During the unveiling of the Olympic kit last week, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, had informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Rijiju also said the Prime Minister has appealed to everyone to cheer for the Indian athletes in the upcoming Games.

