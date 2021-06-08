STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US seeks 'common approach' on possible 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

President Joe Biden's administration has declined for months to present its position on a possible boycott.

Published: 08th June 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Masked security guards watch students wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus arrive at a school for the first day of China's national college entrance examinations. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Washington reiterated its desire Monday to forge a "common approach" with allies over a possible boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics, as called for by growing numbers of US lawmakers.

"With regard to the Olympics, we're consulting very closely with allies and partners to look at the common concerns that we have, and ideally to establish a common approach," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional hearing in Washington.

There will be "more on that in the weeks to come," he added.

President Joe Biden's administration has declined for months to present its position on a possible boycott.

Blinken said a united front with allied nations would be "much more effective than doing something on our own."

Republicans are calling for an outright boycott of the Beijing Games over alleged human rights violation by the Chinese government, in particular its repression of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region -- treatment that has been described by Washington as a "genocide" despite Beijing's protests.

Members of Biden's Democratic Party have also begun to speak out against China's actions.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the Winter Olympics because of China's human rights violations.

"Let's not honor the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China," she said.

Lawmakers from both major US political parties have crafted legislation that would punish companies that agree to sponsor the Beijing Olympics.

Another bipartisan measure introduced Monday called for the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Games "unless the Chinese government ends its ongoing crimes against the Uyghur people."

