Indian GP-4 for select athletes on June 21 

As expected, India elite athletes will not leave for competition in Kyrgyzstan and even Kazakhstan. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is still trying, but it looks unlikely.

Published: 10th June 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:31 AM

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As expected, India elite athletes will not leave for competition in Kyrgyzstan and even Kazakhstan. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is still trying, but it looks unlikely. As reported by this daily, there was uncertainty over the trips because of logistical issue due to restrictions arising out of virus outbreak in India. 

The AFI, not keen on athletes spending 14-day quarantine and break their training regimen, felt prudent to not send the teams to Biskek. Instead, the AFI has announced the date for the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala on June 21. It will be followed by inter-state senior nationals on June 25-29. This means Indian athletes including shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, the 4x100m women’s team would be looking to attain the Olympic qualifying standard. 

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said they are trying to send team to Kazakhstan. “We did not want to give 14-day break now,” he told this daily. The Indian GP would be a closed-door meet among select athletes. The AFI chief said because of restrictions and fear of exposing athletes to Covid, the federation would hold the meet only among the national campers in select events.

Another reason is they don’t want to open Patiala centre for outsiders. “We will focus on only those events where our athletes have already qualified or have a chance to qualify,” he said. The AFI president also said that the 4x400m men and women’s relay would be held only during inter-state. “We have to wait for the final calendar but it would be held then.” Tajinder has dropped from 29 to 30 on Road to Tokyo list with the top-32 qualifying. 

