STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'Misogynistic perverts': Aussie star Maddie Groves pulls out of Olympic swimming trials

The 26-year-old, who came second in the 200-metre butterfly and 4x100 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the shock revelation ahead of the trials starting in Adelaide on Saturday.

Published: 11th June 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

In this July 28, 2014, file photo, Maddie Groves of Australia swims to win silver in the Women's 200m Butterfly final at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Blaming "misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers", dual Olympic silver medallist Maddie Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old, who came second in the 200-metre butterfly and 4x100 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the shock revelation ahead of the trials starting in Adelaide on Saturday.

"Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers," she said on Instagram late Thursday in explaining the move.

"You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time's UP."

The target of her comments was not clear, but last November she complained on Twitter about "a person that works at swimming making me feel uncomfortable the way they stare at me" in her swimming costume.

She also wrote days later about a "creepy comment" made by an unnamed coach, who she said apologised 15 minutes later "possibly cause the team psych told him to".

Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins said Groves had not made any official complaint, and urged her to get in touch.

"Unfortunately Maddie is certainly struggling a little bit at the moment it would seem, based on the social media posts that she's putting up," he told Channel Nine television Friday.

"The reality is, that's all we know, what's on social media, she's at no time contacted Swimming Australia, we haven't been able to talk to her directly and go through her concerns to find out what's going on."

"I can certainly reassure her that claims like these are of the utmost importance to us, and providing a safe environment for all of our participants is absolutely paramount to us," he added.

Former 1500m freestyle Olympic champion Perkins stressed the governing body could only look into the matter if a complaint was lodged.

"Unfortunately, social media posts don't constitute any actionable claim for us. We actually need to sit down and talk to people about this," he said.

"We would love to do that and we'd like Maddie to come and speak with us if she feels that she can."

Despite withdrawing from the trials, Groves indicated she was not calling time on her career, saying she looked forward to "racing at some other competitions later in the year".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympic Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Maddie Groves
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp