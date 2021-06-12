STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi set to give official send-off to Olympics-bound Indian contingent

According to a source in the Sports Ministry, the Indian contingent is expected to leave the country a day after the official send-off ceremony.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to boost the morale of the country's Olympic-bound athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to accord an official send-off to the Indian contingent tentatively between July 10-15. According to a source in the Sports Ministry, the Indian contingent is expected to leave the country a day after the official send-off ceremony.

"The Prime Minister is expected to give the official send-off to the Olympic-bound athletes to boost their morale. The date for the ceremony is yet to finalised but it is expected to be anytime between July 10-15," the ministry source told PTI.

The source confirmed that the send-off will only be for those athletes who are currently based in the country and will fly out from here. "The send-off will be for those athletes who will fly to Tokyo from India. Athletes who are already out of the country for competition or training will fly directly to Tokyo from their respective places," he said.

He further informed that any person other than athletes, coaches and support staff, who are required to travel to Tokyo for the Games, will be granted permission as per requirement.

The official reiterated that the ministry has decided against sending its delegation to Tokyo Olympics to accommodate "maximum" support staff, including coaches and physios, for the athletes competing in the Summer Games in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 situation worldwide.

As per the norms, the number of officials travelling to Olympics cannot be more than one-third of the athletes' contingent. A total of 100 Indian athletes have so far qualified and another 25 to 35 might make the cut for the delayed Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

