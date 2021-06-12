Set apart from the rest

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

As the clock struck 12.30 am IST on Saturday morning, Rome was a reminder of the pre-coronavirus world. Fans in the stands of the Stadio Olympico watched on as the European Championships started. In a normal world, the beginning of a major football event is compulsory TV, especially a symbolic tournament beginning in a country that first felt the effects of the virus. But not on this Saturday morning.

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic had won one set apiece on the dirt in Paris, the Spaniard’s kingdom, just as the clock moved past 12.30. The match already had the makings of a micro epic — the Serb was beginning to ask uncomfortable questions and the 13-time French Open winner was, by his standards, struggling. It was a gripping contest because we were watching an athlete move Nadal on a surface he has seldom been challenged ever. So while Italy pushed and prodded Turkey, Nadal and Djokovic took to creating unreal geometry on Court Philippe Chatrier in front of 5000 spectators.

What followed over the next 93 minutes — it will surely go down as one of the greatest sets ever played in the history of the French Open — will take time to digest. It was so intense, you frequently wanted to reach for the remote to press the pause button to breathe a little. Both of them moved each other from tramline to tramline and from net to baseline. Each point had a narrative around, each serve had some stakes and every error and winner felt terminal.

You can argue that the match and, perhaps, the ultimate future of the GOAT debate, was decided by two mistakes from the racquet of Nadal. “These kind of mistakes can happen,” reflected Nadal after the match. He was reflecting on two missed opportunities, both during the tie-breaker (the first was a double fault and the second was an ugly shank when it was harder to miss). It’s what makes Djokovic a great player. He not only hits winners but induces errors from even the greatest of players after cranking up the pressure. And one set apiece had become Djokovic 2, Nadal 1. It was so good the authorities even decided to not enforce Covid related curfew in the stadium for a night (the crowd were singing ‘we are not going to leave’ anyway).

Once Djokovic pocketed that set, he moved into apex predator mode — it helped that Nadal’s level visibly dropped at the end. Even if the tennis fraternity doesn’t celebrate the World No 1 enough for his on-court achievements, he’s now one match away (no pressure Stefanos Tsitsipas) from winning a 19th Major title.

Rome is famous for its Colosseum where mythical gladiatorial conquests decorate the pages of history. Yet, for a few hours, two men put their bodies on the line to transport Paris, and Court Philippe Chatrier, into the ultimate gladiatorial arena.

MOMENTUM BEGAN TO CHANGE IN SET ONE

Nadal did lead the first 5-0 but by the time it was done, the Serb had got a solid opening into the match. It was an indication that the match wouldn’t be like last year’s final (Nadal b. Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5).

Errors on the Nadal game

This view could be uncharitable towards Djokovic but the match was decided by unforced errors at critical junctures that flowed from Nadal’s racquet. It was 55 by the time the night ended.

That third set

Forget who you support. Watch that set again and marvel at two of the sport’s greatest practitioners push each other to within an inch of their lives. Tennis in excelsis. Indra

GOAT debate

Djokovic is now one Slam away from winning each of the four Majors at least twice. By the time the year is done, he could easily finish on 21, one more than both Nadal and Federer.

Unseeded Krejcikova triumphs

Paris: Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday, defeating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros. Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world and playing just her fifth main draw in a Slams singles event, triumphed 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 for a second career title. The 25-year-old emulates compatriot Hana Mandlikova who claimed the trophy in Paris in 1981. Krejcikova paid tribute to her late coach Jana Novotna after winning the crown.During her on-court speech, Krejcikova said Novotna is “looking after me. It’s just amazing that I had the chance to meet her. She was such an inspiration for me.” Novotna, a former Wimbledon champion, died of cancer in 2017.

SEEKING MAJOR BOOST

Victory for the Serb will take him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four Majors more than once. It’s an achievement that has proved even beyond the capabilities of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. It is so rare an accomplishment that it hasn’t happened since 1969 when Laver completed his second calendar Grand Slam.

First Slam final

Tsitsipas, 22, and 12 years younger than Djokovic, is in his first Slam final having ended a run of three semifinal losses by defeating Alexander Zverev over five sets on Friday. Victory on Sunday would allow him to become the first Greek player to win a Slam title. He would also become the youngest champion in Paris since Nadal in 2008.