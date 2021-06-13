STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu will fight for gold, feels Indian Weightlifting Federation secretary-general

The International Weightlifting Federation confirmed that Mirabai Chanu has qualified for the Tokyo Games in the women's 49kg category.

Published: 13th June 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian Weightlifting Federation's (IWLF) secretary-general Sahdev Yadav feels weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will fight for gold medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on Saturday confirmed that Mirabai has qualified for the Tokyo Games in the women's 49kg category.

Mirabai had booked her place by winning a bronze medal in the Asian Championship in April with a world record in Clean and Jerk and she has now qualified on the basis of her standings on IWLF's absolute ranking.

"It's very good news for the federation after a long time we have got this opportunity. Last time in Rio Olympics we had this chance but we didn't get success at that time. Mira has worked hard in the last four years and I am sure this time she will get the success and will fight for gold," said Sahdev.

"It is positive news not just for us but for the nation, she is training in America and I am closely watching the way she is working and I have no doubt that she will fight for a gold medal," he added.

The IWLF secretary-general said Mirabai will show her potential in the Tokyo Olympics.

"There no big happiness then this for federation the thing we wanted is now happening. She has done well in past and now she will show her potential in Olympics," he said.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

