STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Anshu to camp in Estonia as Hungary denies permission

Olympic-bound woman wrestler Anshu Malik (57kg) and support staff will now head directly to Estonia from Poland for a camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 15th June 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik (File Photo | Twitter)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a little diversion from their previous plan, the Olympic-bound woman wrestler Anshu Malik (57kg) and support staff will now head directly to Estonia from Poland for a camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She was earlier scheduled to travel to Hungary as well but didn't get the desired permission.

Vinesh Phogat (53kg), who is also in Poland, will leave for Hungary on June 20 and camp there for a week before joining Anshu in Estonia. Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), meanwhile, have applied for Russian visas. They have planned to camp there along with Bajrang Punia (65kg) till July 15. These wrestlers reached Poland to compete in the recently-concluded Ranking Series.

"We didn't get permission to hold a camp in Hungary. Now, we will leave for Estonia on June 27. We will stay there till July 10. Vinesh will also join us there," said a source in the Indian camp. Anshu and support staff will return to India, but Vinesh is expected to train abroad till the Tokyo Olympics.

"Both Anshu and Deepak have recovered. They are training here," added the source. Deepak pulled out of the Poland Open to avoid aggravating an injury to his left elbow, which he suffered a couple of days before leaving for Warsaw. Anshu had to withdraw from the event as she was having fever.

As far as both the male wrestlers are concerned, they will camp in Russia till July 15. "The men wrestlers and their support staff have applied for visas and are expected to get them in a day or two. Bajrang is already there. They will return to the country after the camp," informed the source.

A total of eight Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Games. All of them were scheduled to compete in the Poland event, but Seema Bisla (50kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) skipped the tournament due to injuries while Bajrang preferred to train in Russia. Sumit Malik (125kg) tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the series and was provisionally suspended by the world wrestling body.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anshu malik wrestling training camp
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp