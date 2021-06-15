Wrestler Anshu to camp in Estonia as Hungary denies permission

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a little diversion from their previous plan, the Olympic-bound woman wrestler Anshu Malik (57kg) and support staff will now head directly to Estonia from Poland for a camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She was earlier scheduled to travel to Hungary as well but didn't get the desired permission.

Vinesh Phogat (53kg), who is also in Poland, will leave for Hungary on June 20 and camp there for a week before joining Anshu in Estonia. Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), meanwhile, have applied for Russian visas. They have planned to camp there along with Bajrang Punia (65kg) till July 15. These wrestlers reached Poland to compete in the recently-concluded Ranking Series.

"We didn't get permission to hold a camp in Hungary. Now, we will leave for Estonia on June 27. We will stay there till July 10. Vinesh will also join us there," said a source in the Indian camp. Anshu and support staff will return to India, but Vinesh is expected to train abroad till the Tokyo Olympics.

"Both Anshu and Deepak have recovered. They are training here," added the source. Deepak pulled out of the Poland Open to avoid aggravating an injury to his left elbow, which he suffered a couple of days before leaving for Warsaw. Anshu had to withdraw from the event as she was having fever.

As far as both the male wrestlers are concerned, they will camp in Russia till July 15. "The men wrestlers and their support staff have applied for visas and are expected to get them in a day or two. Bajrang is already there. They will return to the country after the camp," informed the source.

A total of eight Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Games. All of them were scheduled to compete in the Poland event, but Seema Bisla (50kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) skipped the tournament due to injuries while Bajrang preferred to train in Russia. Sumit Malik (125kg) tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the series and was provisionally suspended by the world wrestling body.

