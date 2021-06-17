STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

All eyes on Jisna Mathew as Kerala announce star-studded squad for inter-state meet

Plans to travel abroad for the World Relays and a few other meets with the national team failed due to travel restrictions.

Published: 17th June 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jisna Mathew

Kerala athlete Jisna Mathew

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: From Jisna Mathew to young prodigy Ancy Sojan, the Kerala contingent is seeing the upcoming 60th national inter-state athletics championships in Patiala as an opportunity to get back into competitive mode after the Covid-19 disruptions.

Jisna, the 22-year-old, has been away from the track for an extended period of time. Plans to travel abroad for the World Relays and a few other meets with the national team failed due to travel restrictions. In that regard, the other Olympic bound athletes in the Kerala squad like Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Vismaya VK and long jumper M Sreeshankar have also not been able to travel abroad for international meets due to the covid-19 outbreak in India and the subsequent travel bans by various countries.

"It has been a challenging period for all the athletes, from the seniors to the youngsters. We have not been able to train like we usually do or participate in competitions. The inter-state championship is very significant in that regard because it helps us athletes get back into that competitive mode which has been missing for a long time. I want to use this opportunity to try and improve my timings and finally compete again," said Ancy, who will be competing in three events at the championship which is slated to be held from June 25 to 29.

A common practice for the Kerala contingent over the years has been to travel together for these national meets but the pandemic has forced athletes to make alternate arrangements.

"Generally, most of them travel together by train and it forges a nice team spirit within the group. But the Covid situation means that the athletes would be looking for alternatives. They are all expected to take flights as we can't book group tickets for trains. Even during the junior athletics championship in Guwahati, they all went by flight. The safety of the athletes has to be taken into consideration and I guess travelling by air was the only option we had. The more important thing is that they are getting to participate in a competition," said Kerala State Athletics Association secretary Babu PI.

There will be a lot of focus on long jumper Sreeshankar as well. The youngster who secured qualification for what will be his first Olympics during the Federation Cup would also look to get back into competition mode.

The national record holder had raised concerns over not being able to travel abroad for competition and the meets in Patiala (IGP-4 and inter-state championship) will be an opportunity for the Palakkad native to test himself before the quadrennial event.

Kerala squad:
Women: Anjali PD (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Ancy Sojan (100m, long jump, 4x100m), Ann Rose Tomy (100 MH), Vismaya VK (400m), Jisna Mathew (400m), Shalini VK (400 MH), PU Chithra (1500m), Angel P Devasia (HJ), Athira Surendran (TJ), Akhila AM (4x100m), Sneha K (4x400m), Ansa Babu (4x400m), Anila Venu (4x400m), Riya Mol Joy (4x400m).

Men: Midhun T (100m), Aswin KP (100m), Nevil Francis Fernandez (100m), Mohammed Fais C (100 MH), Mohammed Anas Y (400m), Noah Nirmal Tom (400m), Alex A (400m), Jabir AB (400 MH), Gokul S (Deca), Muhammed Jassem C (HJ), Aromal T (HJ), Geo Jos (HJ), Amal TP (LJ), Mohammed Anees Y (LJ), Sreeshankar M (LJ), Sidharth AK (PV), Eldhose Paul (TJ), Abdulla Aboobkar N (TJ), Karthik U (TJ), Muhammed Badusha (4x400m), Vijay Krishnan K (4x400m), Albert James Paulose (4x400m), Alif Nizam (4x400m).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jisna Mathew Ancy Sojan Kerala athletes
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp