STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mindset of team has changed: Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne

The women’s hockey team had a promising start to 2021, with trips to Argentina and Germany, two of the elite sides of world hockey.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The women's hockey team had a promising start to 2021, with trips to Argentina and Germany, two of the elite sides of world hockey. Even if they didn’t win a match against both teams, they equipped themselves well against both outfits.

Then, COVID-19 struck the camp and rising cases meant they couldn't fly abroad again for precious friendlies before the Olympics.

That meant Sjoerd Marijne, who in the company of other staff is picking the squad right now for the Summer Games, was left to rue the team's luck. He has made his peace with the prevailing situation  "it is what it is", is how he describes it and wants to focus on things he can control.

In a short interview with The New Indian Express, he spoke about both those trips, the Covid nightmare that hit the team in March, the mood in the camp among other things. Excerpts.

On how the group is coming along with less than 40 days for the Olympics

It is going to be a unique Olympics. We had a bit of a setback with Covid but I think the girls did really well after that (multiple players including captain Rani Rampal tested positive in the last week of April). They did have to quarantine for a long time but have recovered well.

We have played a lot of small matches and I’m happy that with fitness, we are exactly where we want to be. We still have five weeks to go (so there is still some time to fine-tune).

On how hard is it to select a squad without international friendlies

Yeah, of course it is hard. I’m watching the EuroNations (European Championships finished on Sunday with the Dutch victorious). It would be great if we also had these matches. But yeah, I can think days about this but it’s not going to happen.

After we reach Tokyo, we will play two practice games against Argentina and Spain. These practice matches will help us prepare for the match against Netherlands (India’s opener is against the Dutch on July 24). 

On the main takeaways from the Argentina and Germany tours

Very happy with both tours. We could see that we could match up with the No 2 (Argentina) and No 3 (Germany) in the world. In the past, girls have gone into matches with an 'okay, let’s keep the score low'. At the moment, they go into these matches thinking 'we can win these matches'.

So that whole mindset has changed. That was really important, we created opportunities against both teams. That means we have the power (to compete).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Sjoerd Marijne Womens hockey
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp