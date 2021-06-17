Mindset of team has changed: Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The women's hockey team had a promising start to 2021, with trips to Argentina and Germany, two of the elite sides of world hockey. Even if they didn’t win a match against both teams, they equipped themselves well against both outfits.

Then, COVID-19 struck the camp and rising cases meant they couldn't fly abroad again for precious friendlies before the Olympics.

That meant Sjoerd Marijne, who in the company of other staff is picking the squad right now for the Summer Games, was left to rue the team's luck. He has made his peace with the prevailing situation "it is what it is", is how he describes it and wants to focus on things he can control.

In a short interview with The New Indian Express, he spoke about both those trips, the Covid nightmare that hit the team in March, the mood in the camp among other things. Excerpts.

On how the group is coming along with less than 40 days for the Olympics

It is going to be a unique Olympics. We had a bit of a setback with Covid but I think the girls did really well after that (multiple players including captain Rani Rampal tested positive in the last week of April). They did have to quarantine for a long time but have recovered well.

We have played a lot of small matches and I’m happy that with fitness, we are exactly where we want to be. We still have five weeks to go (so there is still some time to fine-tune).

On how hard is it to select a squad without international friendlies

Yeah, of course it is hard. I’m watching the EuroNations (European Championships finished on Sunday with the Dutch victorious). It would be great if we also had these matches. But yeah, I can think days about this but it’s not going to happen.

After we reach Tokyo, we will play two practice games against Argentina and Spain. These practice matches will help us prepare for the match against Netherlands (India’s opener is against the Dutch on July 24).

On the main takeaways from the Argentina and Germany tours

Very happy with both tours. We could see that we could match up with the No 2 (Argentina) and No 3 (Germany) in the world. In the past, girls have gone into matches with an 'okay, let’s keep the score low'. At the moment, they go into these matches thinking 'we can win these matches'.

So that whole mindset has changed. That was really important, we created opportunities against both teams. That means we have the power (to compete).