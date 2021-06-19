STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditi Ashok misses cut on LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed the cut on her return to the LPGA tour at the Meijer LPGA Classic after turning in a 4-over 76.

Published: 19th June 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

GRAND RAPIDS: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed the cut on her return to the LPGA tour at the Meijer LPGA Classic after turning in a 4-over 76.

After a 77 in the opening day, the Indian needed a very low round to make the halfway cut at Blythefield Country Club but could only manage a marginally better 76.

Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot an 8-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead.

The 26-year-old is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history.

Last week in California, she tied for ninth in the LPGA Mediheal Championship after leading after the first round.

Su Oh of Australia was second after a bogey-free 65.

Linda Duncan was 11 under after a 65.

Nelly Korda shot a 66 to get to 10 under, matching Anna Nordqvist (67), Mina Harigae (66), Brittany Altomare (66) and Lizette Salas (66).

Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, had her second 68 to reach 8 under.

Brooke Henderson, the winner in 2017 and 2019 in the event that was cancelled last year, missed the cut by a stroke after rounds of 75 and 67.

