STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Athletics Federation of India, Hima Das pay heartfelt tribute to Milkha Singh

Hima Das and Olympian Anju Bobby George on Saturday expressed their condolences on the demise of track legend Milkha Singh.

Published: 19th June 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das and Olympian Anju Bobby George on Saturday expressed their condolences on the demise of track legend Milkha Singh.

Milkha, 91, passed away at 11.30 pm on Friday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year.

Hima said the nation will always look up to the legendary sprinter to seek inspiration.

ALSO READ: Milkha Singh - An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics

"Heartbreaking to hear that flying Sikh legend Milkha Singh sir is no more. The nation will always remember you sir and seek an inspiration from your life forever. RIP #MilkhaSingh sir," Hima Das tweeted.

"A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji," Anju Bobby George tweeted.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille J Sumariwalla said Milkha's " towering legacy" will continue to inspire generations of young Indians.

ALSO READ: 'A source of inspiration for millions of Indians' - Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

"A Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation, his sharp observations on Indian sport will be missed. His towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians," AFI president said in a statement.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia said he learned from legendary Milkha that it's "willpower, not skill" that helps an athlete in achieving the feat.

"I learned from you that "it's willpower, not skill" and "it's never easy but you get better". we will be forever grateful to you for inspiring an entire nation and making is believe in the spirit sportsmanship. may you rest in peace. #MilkhaSingh sir om Shanti," Bajrang tweeted.

ALSO READ: 'Will be alright in three-four days' - Milkha Singh's first response after contracting COVID

Milkha had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960. It set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m final on September 6. He took part in his third Olympic Games in Tokyo in 1964 as a part of the 4x400m relay team.

Besides his 1960 Olympic Games heroics, Milkha Singh will be remembered for his victory in the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. He won gold in the 440-yard sprint in a Games Record time of 46.6 seconds.

According to AFI, earlier that year, in the Tokyo Asian Games, he won the 200-400m double. He picked up two gold medals in the 1962 Asian Games to end his career on a high.

ALSO READ: Celebrities pay homage to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh - His legacy remains unmatched

Milkha Singh is survived by one son and three daughters. His wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athletics Federation of India Hima Das Milkha Singh Milkha Singh Death The Flying Sikh
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp