Stimac plans camp in August

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a draw against Afghanistan a few days back in the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 joint qualifiers, India made it to the third round of the latter while their campaign in the former came to an end. The road ahead, however, is not easy for them if they wish to qualify for the continental competition. The Blue Tigers will be up against quality sides and need to up their game in all departments to give them a chance of making it to China, the host nation for the Asian Cup.

The next round is only scheduled from February to September next year, but head coach Igor Stimac has already chalked out plans aiming to start the camp from August. The duration of the camp would also depend on the start of the Indian Super League as players will have to report to their respective clubs.

“My plan is already done and ready for the technical committee meeting. We plan to start the camp in August, to prepare for two friendly games, which are due in September. Then depending on the start of the ISL — October, November? But if the ISL does not start before November, then we are going to work as a national team, friendlies in October and November,” said Stimac during a virtual interaction on Friday.

Since Stimac took over two years back, the fitness levels of the players have improved. Also, they have looked impressive at the back, as recent numbers suggest — they just conceded seven goals, and even the defending champions Qatar failed to score against India in one of the group games. However, India’s offensive play has been found wanting.

“In front of our goals, we are doing a good job. In the middle third, we are doing a decent job. In the final third, we are struggling, that is what happens when you play against better sides, or against weaker sides, which are defending with 10 men behind the ball,” he said.

