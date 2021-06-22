STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former Indian athletics team coach Yuri Ogorodnik dies in Ukraine: AFI

Former Indian athletics coach Yuri Ogorodnik has died at his native place in Ukraine, the national federation said.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla

Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian athletics coach Yuri Ogorodnik, who was sacked for his alleged involvement in the infamous 2011 dope scandal, has died at his native place in Ukraine, the national federation said on Tuesday.

He was 84.

He was associated with Indian athletics for nearly two decades since the early 2000s, training the Indian athletes during his multiple stints.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) condoled his death in Kharkiv on Monday.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla described Ogorodnik as a friend of Indian athletics who played a role in its evolution.

"I am sad that we have lost a friend of Indian athletics. He made a difference with his approach to training and preparation for competition," Sumariwalla said.

Ogorodnik was booted out in July 2011 after six top Indian athletes, including 2010 Commonwealth and Asian Games 4x400m relay gold-winning team members Ashwini Akkunji, Sini Jose and Mandeep Kaur, tested positive for a banned steroid.

He was brought back as coach in 2015 to train the Indian athletes for the 2016 Olympics, after which he left the country for good.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuri Ogorodnik AFI Indian Athletics Team Coach Ukraine Yuri Ogorodnik Death
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp