STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Four Indians selected for upcoming global Asian Rapid chess event

The Asian Rapid will feature a USD 100,000 prize pot and is leg seven of the prestigious ATP-style season of online chess organized by the Play Magnus Group.

Published: 22nd June 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India dominates the line-up for the next mega Meltwater Champions Chess Tour event with four of its finest young stars invited to play in the event scheduled to begin from June 26.

The Asian Rapid will feature a USD 100,000 prize pot and is leg seven of the prestigious ATP-style season of online chess organized by the Play Magnus Group.

Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Adhiban Baskaran plus two of India's most talented young hotshots in Gukesh D and Arjun Erigaisi all qualified or were given wild cards.

Play Magnus Group CEO Andreas Thome said in an official release: "Just as Play Magnus Group is driving innovation to bring chess to a wider audience, Goldmoney is focused on democratizing access to purchasing precious metals through technology. We are excited to partner with Goldmoney, the most innovative name in precious metals."

India's four invitations in one event is more than any other country has achieved so far on the Tour. The Asian Rapid is a 16-player online rapid chess event that starts on June 26 and runs over nine days.

Among the participants is World Champion and current Tour leader Magnus Carlsen and a glittering array of top Asian talent. However, all eyes will be on the in-form 15-year-old Gukesh D, from Chennai, who qualified after winning the recent Gelfand Challenge tournament.

He will face the ultimate test of taking on Carlsen for the first time in the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour's rapid chess format. Nashik-born Gujrathi, meanwhile, is India's No.3 player and commands a strong following among Indian chess fans.

17-year-old Erigaisi will also be hoping to make a breakthrough at the top level and the hugely-entertaining Baskaran will be displaying the aggressive style that has led to him being given the nickname "The Beast".

Elsewhere, China's Hou Yifan, the world's No.1 female player, will become the first woman to compete in the tour. And Saleh Salem will become the first player from the UAE. The theme of the tournament is golden moments in chess.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Rapid Chess Meltwater Champions Chess Tour
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp