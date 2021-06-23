Kiren Rijiju interview | ‘Hoping Tokyo will be our best Olympics yet’

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju expressed hope that the upcoming Olympics will be the best ever from an Indian perspective in terms of performance. Even though he refused to predict the number of medals, he is ‘hopeful that this is our moment’ and said that he was ‘completely satisfied’ with the preparation. In an online press conference, Rijiju also touched upon the additional quarantine measures imposed on athletes travelling from India among other things. Excerpts:

On hopes for the Olympics

We have spent Rs 1,100 cr in the last 4 years. I feel India should do better than previous editions. In fact, we will be sending our largest contingent to Tokyo. We are doing everything keeping in mind maximum medals. But as a sports minister, I am not in a position to predict our medal count. Our expectations are high (India’s best Olympics in terms of medals so far is 2012 with six).

On additional restrictions imposed by local organising committee

As per the Olympic Charter, there can’t be any discrimination. Any discrimination has to be addressed. I have asked the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) to register a formal complaint with the Tokyo organizers, which they have already done. We will strongly raise any issue that affects our athletes’ preparation and chances. Priority is to ensure a secure environment for our athletes. We have to ensure that our athletes are not in any mental stress (IOA has already sent two letters to the IOC in this regard but is yet to get a response on the matter).

On the Rs 10 cr the Board of Control for Cricket in India has donated to the ministry

Any Indian, if they can, should support the Olympic movement. The BCCI is a resourceful body and they have agreed to support it. I had a meeting with BCCI officials. They will be directly handing over the money to IOA for other expenses and management.

Pressure?

Not pressure, but there will be a responsibility. As sports minister, the responsibility comes to me if country has to do well.