STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Life is a new lesson everyday: Indian boxing's trailblazer Vijender Singh outgrows Olympic identity

Vijender Singh has moved on from that life-changing bronze 13 summers ago in Beijing because that's what mature people do.

Published: 23rd June 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: His was the Olympic medal that set the ball rolling for Indian boxing's ascension to world-beating standards.

Vijender Singh, however, has moved on from that life-changing bronze 13 summers ago in Beijing because "that's what mature people do".

"That's growth, when you shed one identity and embrace new things, understand things which didn't matter at some point. It comes with time and responsibility," the middleweight boxer told PTI in an exclusive chat.

"Life is a new lesson everyday."

But with one month to go for the Tokyo Olympics and as the world celebrates Olympic Day, one can't help take a trip down memory lane to relive one of the most iconic moments in Indian sports -- the country's first Olympic medal in boxing.

"Those were golden days, we were carefree, without responsibilities. Our training, diet and a few friends were all that mattered," the 35-year-old, who is a three-time Olympian, said as he recalled the build-up to the Games in Beijing.

He made it to the big event in what was the last qualifying event after two failed attempts.

In Beijing, he was the lone boxing medal hope left when the more experienced Akhil Kumar lost in the quarterfinals, a shocker of a result considering that he had beaten the world champion -- Sergey Vodopyanov -- in the previous round.

Shouldering unprecedented expectations, Vijender kept his calm to get the better of Ecuador's Carlos Gongora in his quarterfinal bout and history was created.

It meant the world to him at that time but over a decade later, he wouldn't even write Olympian in his social media bios, something that most other current or former athletes do.

"I had a good Olympics, I gave my best in Beijing, fortunately it translated into a bronze medal. Along the way, it helped Indian boxing, good for everyone I say.

"But I have tried several things after that. I got married, had children, turned professional, got into politics too. So, I don't see the point of looking back," he explained.

"Ek purani kahawat hai hamare yahan, agar girna bhi ho to aage ko giro, peeche ko nahin. Peeche jaake ya peeche gir ke kya fayda (There is an old saying our side. Even if you fall, fall forward, not backwards)," he laughed as he tried to put things in perspective.

On to looking ahead then, how does he view the medal chances of the unprecedented nine Indian boxers who have qualified for the Games this time? "Really strong.

I don't follow amateur boxing very closely because I am occupied elsewhere too but from whatever I have seen, heard and read, they look good to win more than one medal," Vijender said.

"Amit (Panghal) is in tremendous form, Vikas (Krishan) looks strong and obviously you have Mary Kom. It's a very accomplished line-up and I hope to catch some action if not follow their progress completely in Tokyo.

"Also among the women, Simranjit Kaur is there. It is good to see so many young faces going to their maiden Olympics. I am sure it would be a life-changing experience for them," added the star, who contested and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi on a Congress ticket.

That heartbreak notwithstanding, Vijender said he won't give up on politics.

"It's not about winning or losing elections, it's about convictions. I have mine, many others have theirs and it is never a bad thing to stick to those convictions. So, I would be around and do my best," he said.

With COVID-19 casting a shadow on almost everything that was once normal in the world, Vijender's professional career is also on hold for now although he does hope to fight at least once later this year.

"The situation is such that I don't feel comfortable travelling right now. I am happy to be daddy to my sons, it is priceless time," he said.

But once the world returns to normalcy, Vijender has a dream that he hopes to accomplish someday.

 "I want to climb Mount Everest someday. It's a dream and I haven't done anything to get started on it just yet but I hope someday I can. That would be some achievement, isn't it?" he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijender Singh
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp