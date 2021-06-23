STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pooja Agarwal bags two silver medals at World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Working as a manager at Indian Bank, Pooja Agarwal continues to train at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range and she also represents India at a global level.

Para-shooter Pooja Agarwal

By ANI

CHENNAI: Para-shooter Pooja Agarwal displayed a stunning performance at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup held in Lima, Peru, as she added two silver medals to her long list of victories.

Working as a manager at Indian Bank, Pooja continues to train at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range and she also represents India at a global level. The 35-year-old Pooja had met with a tragic accident and suffered a trilateral amputation in the year 2012. She started shooting in the year 2016 after joining the bank in the year 2014.

Since then, she is leading an inspirational journey as a specially-abled sharpshooter by beating down all the challenges. From struggling with her day-to-day chores to becoming a fiercely independent woman, Pooja's journey demonstrates sheer resilience and willpower to fight against the odds and create a mark for herself.

Commenting on her achievements, she said: "I am thrilled to have won two silver medals at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. Even though I was dealt a bad hand, I learnt to adapt, fight against the odds and lead an independent life. During the course of the pandemic, I have taken it upon myself to support and educate other specially-abled individuals to lead a normal life through my Youtube videos."

"I'm also grateful to Indian Bank for having given wings to my dreams and championing my cause. I truly believe that if you're determined to work towards your dream, the sky's the limit! I aspire to win the 2021 Paralympic Gold for India and bring laurels to our India Bank as well as empower specially-abled people across the nation," she added.

Pooja Agarwal's sporting passion is Shooting-10m Air Pistol (SH1A) and she ranks 12th in the world and 11th in Asia amongst para shooters. In 2017, Pooja won her first international medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain, UAE, for a 10m air pistol event. The same year, she also won a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the 61st National Shooting Championship (2017). Later she went on to win a Gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup (2018).

