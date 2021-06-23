STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Olympics: Any decision adversely affecting Indian athletes is not acceptable, says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said any decision that affects Indian athletes will not be acceptable ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 23rd June 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said any decision that affects Indian athletes will not be acceptable ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

His remarks came as new regulations were put in place by the Japanese government pertaining to entry conditions to Japan affecting 11 countries including India ahead of the Games.

"Any decision that adversely affects Indian athletes is not acceptable to us. There should be no discrimination in any form," Rijiju said to a question from ANI.

Rijiju will also release India's anthem for Tokyo 2020 Games on Wednesday and the theme is named 'Cheer for India.' On the occasion of International Olympic Day, Rijiju also extended his best wishes to all the Olympians of India.

"Today there is a program to see off our Olympic team at Nehru Stadium with all covid protocol intact. I will launch the Olympic anthem as well. On Olympic day, I want to extend my best wishes to all Olympians, the Indian Olympic team," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part."

In a letter to athletes and other stakeholders on Friday, the Tokyo 2020 organisers announced that there would be an additional set of rules for athletes, officials, and journalists travelling to Tokyo from 11 countries, including India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, due to the "presence of COVID-19 variants which present a higher level of risk."

An Olympic Mission Cell has been set up in the Embassy of India in Tokyo, as a single-window node to provide logistic support to the Indian contingent bound for Tokyo Games.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to depute maximum additional support staff such as coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, to optimise the performance of the athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Indian Athletes Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp