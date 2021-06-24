STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Sports University will help pursue athletic dreams: Vice-chancellor Karnam Malleswari

She said that the varsity will identify students, and match their athletic skills to the sport they are apt for.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:28 AM

CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia with Delhi Sports University V-C Karnam Malleswari

CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia with Delhi Sports University V-C Karnam Malleswari. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia welcomed Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari, who has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University, on the International Olympic Day on Wednesday. 

"Our dream of launching Delhi Sports University is coming true. It gives me great pride that Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari will be the first vice-chancellor of Delhi Sports University. We discussed the vision of Delhi Sports University today," Kejriwal tweeted.

Malleswari, a retired weightlifter and the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics, said: "We should start visiting schools once they reopen and conduct a talent hunt for students interested in sports. Many children take a keen interest in sports but due to lack of any infrastructure, are unable to pursue their athletic dream."

She said that the varsity will identify students, and match their athletic skills to the sport they are apt for. "We can use our existing infrastructure and coaches to begin sifting through our students to identify their athletic acumen. We will use the approach of going to schools, to children and players who are keen to strengthen their athletic acumen," she said.

Welcoming Malleswari, Sisodia said the intention of building a world-class sports university is not to generate jobs but to provide a space for individuals to finally build their athletic talent. “Delhi Sports University will be a prime sports varsity, paramount in developing and fostering a culture rich in building sports acumen and provide world world-class coaching.

The degree a student will receive upon graduation from the varsity will be equivalent to degrees in mainstream courses,” he said. The Delhi Assembly in 2019 passed a Bill to set up the university, which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, hockey and other sports.

