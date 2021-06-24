STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NBA playoffs: Trae Young scores 48 to power Atlanta Hawks over Milwaukee Bucks

Young, who also contributed 11 assists and seven rebounds, scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to spark a rally that baffled the Bucks.

Published: 24th June 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu is defended by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari during the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu is defended by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari during the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Atlanta's Trae Young scored a career playoff high 48 points and the Hawks edged host Milwaukee 116-113 in Wednesday's opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Young, who also contributed 11 assists and seven rebounds, scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to spark a rally that baffled the Bucks. "We just keep fighting until the end, no matter what the score is. That's what we're going to do. We're going to keep fighting," Young said.

Young had the most points by any player making his conference finals debut since the NBA adopted the conference format 50 years ago. The best-of-seven series continues Friday at Milwaukee with the winner advancing to an NBA Finals matchup against either the Phoenix Suns or the Los Angeles Clippers.

John Collins scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while Clint Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds. "People overlook this team, take us for granted, so for us to come out here and get a win is big time," Collins said.

Greek star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists while Jrue Holiday had 33 points and 10 assists for the Bucks in a losing cause. "We'll get better. We'll get smarter game after game," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

It was Milwaukee's first home playoff loss this season. "Young's a great player. He had a great night. We feel like we can play better," Budenholzer said. Collins scored eight points, six on dunks, and Young added seven in a 21-8 Atlanta run that gave the Hawks a 79-73 lead late in the third quarter before the Bucks rallied.

Antetokounmpo scored six points to lead a 13-2 Bucks' run for a 105-98 lead, but Collins hit a jumper and Young, who hit 17-of-34 shots from the floor, added a 3-point play to lift the Hawks back within two points.

The game was poised on a knife's edge until Collins hit a 3-pointer and Capela scored on a rebound put-back that lifted the Hawks ahead 112-11 with 29.8 seconds remaining. Young grabbed a loose ball and sank two more free throws, then he and Antetokounmpo exchanged free throws in the final seconds to create the final margin.

Khris Middleton, who went 0-of-9 from 3-point range, missed an attempt to lift the Bucks level from beyond the arc in the final seconds to seal Atlanta's victory. "I believe in this team. We knew we could get a stop. We just buckled down and got it. Our confidence never goes away. We put too much work in to stop believing in each other," Young said.

There more than 16,000 spectators in the Bucks' arena and about as many outside watching on a huge screen.

The Hawks, who had lost their seven prior games in Milwaukee since 2016, were based in Milwaukee for four seasons in the 1950s. They won their only NBA title in 1958 while based in St. Louis. They last reached the NBA Finals in 1961 when based in St. Louis.

The Bucks lost to Toronto in the 2019 conference finals and to Miami in last year's conference semi-finals, with Antetokounmpo winning the NBA Most Valuable Player award both seasons. The Bucks have not reached the NBA Finals since 1974, when they lost to Boston in seven games. The Bucks won their only NBA title in 1971 when they swept Baltimore in the finals.

Leonard out, Paul maybe

The Clippers, trailing Phoenix 0-2 in their series, said Wednesday that star Kawhi Leonard will not play in game three on Thursday in Los Angeles due to a right knee sprain, the fifth game in a row he has missed.

Leonard has averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games before suffering the injury in game four of the Western Conference semi-finals against Utah. Phoenix listed guard Chris Paul as probable after he missed the first two games of the series while in the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Paul, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Suns in the second round against Denver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks Milwaukee Bucks NBA playoffs NBA
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp