STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Pune camp for only Olympics-bound archers

“The next phase of the camp will be only for the Olympic-bound archers. There is no point in asking the other archers to be there.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the conclusion of the third stage of the Archery World Cup currently underway in Paris, India’s Olympic-bound archers are set to come back to Army Sports Institute, Pune for another camp before flying out to Japan five days prior to their competition.

Earlier, the plan for the archers was to have a training camp in Kurobe City. But with Japan’s COVID-19 problem and the slow rate of vaccination there, all those plans have been shelved. The four archers -- the men’s team comprising of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav and a solitary women archer Deepika Kumari -- will attend the Pune camp while the rest of the four archers who were part of the recurve team for the World Cup will be heading home.

“The next phase of the camp will be only for the Olympic-bound archers. There is no point in asking the other archers to be there. The Kurobe cancellation is a blow but we cannot complain. We now have to focus on preparing to the best of our abilities. All their paper work, accreditation and other details will be completed from Pune itself while there is also a lot of work on the COVID-19 front as well,” a top Archery Association of India official informed this daily. 

The women’s team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari failed to seal the team quota at the recently concluded Olympic qualifiers. Along with Ankita and Komalika, B Dhiraj and Madhu Vedwan who were reserve archers for the qualifiers and are taking part in the World Cup, will also be heading home. Prior to their departure for Japan, all archers will have to undergo regular RT-PCR tests and the Indian Olympic Association has assigned specific labs (as per a list shared by Tokyo organising committee) for that purpose. In the case of the archers, their samples will be sent to Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pune camp archery
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp