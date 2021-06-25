Buoyant Rani looking forward to Tokyo challenge

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: The Indian women's hockey team did not win a single game (four losses and one draw) in Rio 2016. It did not come as a big surprise considering it was their first Olympics in 36 years. But, five years down the line, there cannot be much room for excuses in Tokyo. Several of their players, including Rani Rampal, who will lead the 16-member squad, Savita, Ekka Deep Grace, Sushila Chanu have

much-needed Olympic experience to deliver the goods.

But, it will not be any easier with teams like Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and others in their pool. It is going to be a big test and there is no denying Rani and co will be under pressure to shine on the grandest stage of all.

"Pressure is going to be there on any athlete, even if the person has won a medal in the Olympics. It is like an examination, no matter how much you study and go, there is bound to be anxiety. The same happens with the athlete, but the thing is we need to know how to handle it," said skipper Rani during a virtual

media interaction on Thursday.

However, one cannot just depend on the senior players of the squad. They have to work as a unit alongside Olympic debutants, including Gurjit Kaur, Udita and Navneet Kaur. If both forces combine, they could come up with good results. "We are going to perform well in the Olympics. Actually, it is a good thing some of the players have experienced the Olympics and some are making their Olympics debut. All the players have to bring their quality and as a team, we will have to play in the Olympics," she said.

The Games, which is going to be different from the past editions, brings in a fresh set of challenges due to Covid-19. Players will be regularly tested. They have to follow all the protocols in place. What makes it even more difficult is the fact how the teams’ preparations were hit by the pandemic. They could not test themselves regularly against top sides but they have worked hard.

"The mood is good around the team. Everyone is excited. We have put in a lot of effort so far for the past few years. Normally, it is a four-year cycle, but this is five years. There was an extra year. As an athlete that one year, it is not easy to push the player mentally and physically. But the coaching staff helped us so much especially during the Covid times….. We are going to the Olympics for the second time (in succession) and we have the belief that we will do well," said Rani, who also believes that fitness-wise, India are no less than any other team.