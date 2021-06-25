STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Bajrang Punia suffers knee injury ahead of Tokyo Olympics, to undergo tests soon

The Haryana wrestler had skipped Poland Open and preferred to train in Russia ahead of the Olympics,  which is now less than a month away. 

Published: 25th June 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Bajrang Punia

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Bajrang Punia, one of India's biggest medal prospects at the upcoming Tokyo
Games, injured his right knee while competing in the semifinal of the Ali Aliyev tournament in Russia on Friday. He is expected to undergo a few tests in the days to come to ascertain the extent of the injury.

"He was doing brilliantly and this happened in the semifinal. I don't know the exact status but he was walking all alone when we reached the hotel," Shako Bentinidis, Bajrang's Georgian coach, told The New Indian Express.

The Haryana wrestler had skipped Poland Open and preferred to train in Russia ahead of the Olympics,  which is now less than a month away. 

"He will undergo a few tests. We will know the exact status after the tests. I can only comment on it after getting the test results," added the coach. 

Earlier, the 65kg wrestler defeated Russia's Abdulrashid Sadulaev 6-1 to enter quarterfinals where he outplayed Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 9-0 to set up a semifinal clash. Daulet had defeated Bajrang in the 2019 World Championships semifinal. He had eventually finished with silver while the Indian wrestler had bagged bronze in the event.

Bajrang had pulled out of the final bout against nemesis Takuto Otoguro of Japan at the Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan in April because of an old elbow injury that surfaced in the earlier rounds. The latest injury is a worrying sign ahead of the mega event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Bajrang Punia injury Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp