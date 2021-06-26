STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Racing season to run till March 2022

The racing season in India usually ends by December 31 but the second wave of COVID has compelled the federation to allow more time for the completion of the racing calendar.

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for the 2021 racing season has been extended to March 31 next year by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

The racing season in India usually ends by December 31, in line with the time frame set by the international federation for motorsport, but the second wave of COVID and the subsequent lockdowns in several states have compelled the federation to allow more time for the completion of the racing calendar.

It will be for the second consecutive season that the racing calendar has been extended beyond December. The 2020 season, too, got over only in February this year after a delayed start owing to COVID. "We have decided to give time till March 31 for everyone to complete their championships. The usual deadline is December 31. It will give a little more time for everyone to reorganise themselves," FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim said.

"In case the third wave comes in, the extension will help them not get stuck. Once we open up otherwise, all the disciplines will start simultaneously and the schedule will be jam-packed from August to December. This extension will ensure that you can space yourself out and also factor in the monsoon season among other things," Ebrahim added. 

Ebrahim further informed that the start of the JK Tyre Indian National Racing Championship and the MRF Indian National Racing Championship has been postponed to September. Both the racing championships were originally supposed to kick off in July.

While the opening round of the MRF Championship - which will have four rounds in total - is now set to be held from September 24-26, the revised schedule for the JK Tyre event has not been decided yet. The Indian National Rally Championship has been delayed too. 

