Hurdler Jabir on the verge of booking Tokyo Olympics ticket

KOCHI: MP Jabir is a relieved man now. After the anxiety of missing out on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the 25-year-old has all but punched his Tokyo ticket and is set to become the first athlete from Kerala after PT Usha to participate in the 400m hurdles event at the Games. He clocked 49.78s to win the 400m hurdles race in the ongoing National Inter State Athletics Championships in Patiala. It has increased his chances of going for the Olympics as he is currently ranked 34th in the World Athletics' Road to Olympics rankings where 40 athletes qualify.

"I feel relieved now because 95% of the job is done. I think I have managed to consolidate my position inside the top 40 and when the final list comes out on June 29, I hope to see my name there. I have done everything I can and leave it at that. It hasn't been an easy journey but I think I can relax a little now," Jabir told this daily from Patiala.

In fact, Jabir was participating in a competitive meet since 2019 and he was alarmed at seeing his rankings slide down due to a lack of meets to compete in for over a year. The Covid-19 outbreak and the second wave meant that the majority of Indian athletes like Jabir were left with uncertainty.

"It was back in 2019 that I ran in a proper competition. Because of Covid-19, we were not able to go anywhere. There were so many competitions abroad but we could not participate in them. Indian athletes had problems getting visas and so we were not able to participate in any competitions and our chances suffered because of that," he said.

He admitted that he experienced a range of emotions from nervousness to tension while running the inter-state championship as a lot was a stake.

"Of course there was a lot of tension and there still is. Until I'm able to see my name in the final list of athletes who have qualified for Tokyo, there will be some nervousness. But now it is all about focusing on avoiding any injuries and getting ready. Now the real preparations begin," he said.



Gold for Salini

Meanwhile, Salini Valup also bagged gold for Kerala in the 400m hurdles. She finished ahead of Punjab's Khushdeep K with a timing of 1:01.63s. Meanwhile, Geo Jos bagged silver in high jump and Aromal finished behind him with a bronze.