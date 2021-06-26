ISSF World Cup: Women's air pistol shooters clinch bronze

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pistol shooters Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal and Rahi Sarnobat joined forces to help India win a bronze medal in the women's air pistol team event on the second day of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

However, the rifle women shooters' struggles continued as they couldn't get past the qualification hurdle in the women’s air rifle team event.

Manu, Yashaswini and Rahi got the better of Hungary's team of Veronika Major, Miriam Jako and Sara Rahel Fabian 16-12 in the bronze medal match. The trio had entered the business round after topping Round 1 on Thursday. In the second round, they had just missed out on gold medal match by a couple of points.