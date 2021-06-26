STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Judoka Shushila to train in bubble in Delhi before Tokyo Olympics departure

Admitting that competition at the Games will be tough, coach Sharma said Shushila's chances at the event will depend on the draw she gets.

Published: 26th June 2021 10:32 PM

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Shushila Devi (-48kg), who has qualified for the Olympics through continental quota, will return to India from France, where she is currently training with national coach Jiwan Sharma, on July 9. On her return, she will have a one-week pre-departure training camp at Nehru Stadium in New Delhi before departing for Tokyo. "We will train in a bio-bubble for a week at Nehru Stadium. We have taken the first jab of Covid-19 vaccination and will take the second on return," coach Sharma told this daily.

This will be the Manipuri athlete's first Olympics. To make it count, she, along with the coach and fellow judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, is leaving no stone unturned at her current training base. "We flew directly to France from Budapest in Hungary after the World Championships on June 8. We are based at Judo Club Chateau-Gontier, which is a three-hour drive from Paris. France has a judo culture and there are more than 10,000 clubs here. Apart from sparring with local players, Shushila is doing individual training at the club under the guidance of renowned coach Rodrigue Chenet. We have fitness as well as recovery sessions that will stand her in good stead for the upcoming event," added Sharma.

Admitting that competition at the Games will be tough, Sharma said Shushila's chances at the event will depend on the draw she gets. "She is currently ranked 46th in the world. Countries like Japan, France, Mongolia and Korea are known to produce quality judokas. But a lot will depend on draws as well. Going into the Olympics, Shushila may be termed as an underdog, but if she gets a favourable draw then you can expect something exceptional from her."

Sharma was also all praise for the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Judo Federation of India (JFI) and Indian Olympic Association for extending all support needed in the run-up to the mega event. "DG SAI speaks personally to Shushila. JFI and IOA coordinate with us on a day-to-day basis. This has kept Shushila's spirits high," said Sharma.

