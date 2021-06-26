STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Styrian Grand Prix: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas handed three place grid drop for 'dangerous driving'

During the hearing, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas stated that in the past they have been losing time in the pit departure.

Published: 26th June 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

STYRIA: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas has been handed a three-place grid drop at Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix for dangerous driving, after an unusual incident saw him spin his car coming out of his pit box in Free Practice 2.

Stewards also gave Finn two penalty points for the incident. "When [Bottas] pulled away from his designated pit stop position," ran the stewards' verdict as per F1 official website, "he lost control of the car when he turned into the fast lane. He oversteered, spun, and came to a stop across the fast lane near the McLaren pits."

During the hearing, Bottas stated that in the past they have been losing time in the pit departure. So they tried something new, which was to leave in second gear. As a result, the wheel spin was much higher and the result unexpected. Therefore he didn't manage to control the car properly into the fast lane.

"This has to be considered as potentially dangerous driving, especially as personnel were around in the pit lane," the verdict added.

This drop came as a blow to the Silver Arrows as they are in a tight battle with Red Bull, who are 37 points clear in the constructors' standings after seven races.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the 12-point world championship leader, topped both practice sessions on Friday as F1 arrived in Austria for back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in the heart of the picturesque Styrian hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Styrian GP Styrian Grand Prix Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Formula One
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp