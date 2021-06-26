STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Olympics: Have real chance to win medal, we have some exciting players, says Sharath Kamal

In what will be his fourth Olympic Games, table-tennis player Sharath Kamal said he is confident of India doing well.

Published: 26th June 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With an aim of supporting and highlighting various other sports and sportspersons participating at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals invited table-tennis player Sharath Kamal for an Instagram Live session which was hosted by the franchise's captain Sanju Samson.

In order to wish the Olympic bound contingent well for the mega-event, and to utilise the franchise's social media platforms to create buzz and spread awareness around Olympic sports, Royals' skipper was involved in a captivating conversation with one of India's greatest-ever table tennis players.

"India is definitely proud to have had an athlete like you representing us in some of the biggest tournaments around the world. With four Commonwealth Games' gold medals, two Asian Games' medals and also the prestigious Arjuna and Padma Shri Awards to your name, you have been an inspiration to so many of us and I am sure you will go all out for an Olympic Medal in Tokyo," said Sanju in an official release issued by Royals.

Meanwhile, Kamal, who also happens to be a huge cricket fanatic, wished Sanju well for his upcoming stint with the Indian cricket team in Sri Lanka. "It is a huge opportunity for you, and I am sure that you will be making the most of it, and helping us win some matches. Your performances with the Rajasthan Royals earlier this season were scintillating, and maybe I will start supporting the Royals from now on (laughs)," expressed the record nine-time national table tennis champion.

Reflecting on how the postponement of the Olympics to 2021 affected his preparations, Kamal said, "The one year break did put a halt to my preparations for quite some time because I had started preparing in 2019, but had to stop mid-way. I picked it up again in August 2020, and right now, I am in the national camp and another 15-20 days to go before we get to Tokyo for the big thing."

In what will be his fourth Olympic Games, Kamal said he is confident of India doing well. "In the past few years, we've made giant strides, and winning the bronze medals at the Asian Games was an indication of how far we have come. I believe we have the chance to really get a medal now in Tokyo because our real competition has always been the other Asian countries. We have some exciting players in our ranks, expectations are high and the pressure is definitely there, but we believe in ourselves," he said.

On the other hand, Sanju reminisced how he would follow the Olympics as a youngster growing up. "I remember at the age of 10, my father would watch the Olympics very nervously, and I would sit with him to watch some hockey matches when the legendary Dhanraj Pillay was playing. We would watch other sports also, and over time, I have developed a huge liking for all the sports. I will certainly be watching these Games very closely and supporting you all," said the 26-year-old.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharath Kamal Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp