International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach likely to visit Hiroshima ahead of Tokyo Games

Thomas Bach's visit to Hiroshima on July 16 coincides with the UN's adoption of an Olympic truce on the same day.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:04 PM

IOC president Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

TOKYO: President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, who is expected to arrive in Japan on July 9, ahead of the Tokyo Games, could visit Hiroshima on July 16, informed the Kyodo news agency.

Bach's visit was initially scheduled for May to mark the start of the Olympic torch relay in Hiroshima, but was later postponed.

Sources told Kyodo on Saturday that Bach was likely to visit Hiroshima on July 16, while IOC Vice President John Coates could visit Nagasaki on the same date, which is the first day of the Olympic truce that will be adopted by the United Nations (UN).

The Olympic Truce, or ekecheria, according to the UN is based on an ancient Greek tradition, dating back to the eighth century B.C. This truce used to begin seven days prior to the opening of the Olympic Games and ended on the seventh day following the closing of the Games. All conflicts ceased during this period to provide safe passage to the athletes, artists, their relatives and pilgrims that visit the Games.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held this summer, from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators.

Earlier this month, organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo decided to allow up to 10,000 spectators at each venue. The spectator cap was set at 10,000 if this does not exceed 50 per cent of a venue's capacity.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo could be held without spectators if a COVID-19 state of emergency is declared in the country.

