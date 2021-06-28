STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Led by Deepika, archers build Olympic hope

They won without dropping a set 5-1 to notch their second successive gold medal in the World Cup this year, and sixth overall.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Kumari

Deepika Kumari (File Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It has been a historic World Cup for India and one of the most memorable for Deepika Kumari. Saturday’s compound gold was just the start as Sunday saw three more gold added to India’s tally with the former World No 1 playing a major role in all three of them.

The first medal on offer was the women’s recurve team event, where she combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, to clinch the final against Mexico in a repeat of the World Cup first stage final. They won without dropping a set 5-1 to notch their second successive gold medal in the World Cup this year, and sixth overall.

It was more significant as it came days after India failed to book a team quota at the Olympics despite being overwhelming favourites. “It was difficult to get that disappointment behind us but were determined to take on the challenge head on and it felt good to silence a few critics,” Ankita told this daily from Paris. India’s best bet at an Olympic medal is the mixed event and Deepika and Atanu Das complemented each other well as the latter came into her own after a sluggish start to beat the Dutch pair of Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3.

While Atanu was right on the money from the off, Deepika stuttered to hand the Netherlands the advantage taking a 0-2 lead. India levelled proceedings before Deepika found her golden touch and India did not lose a set thereafter to clinch the yellow metal. Atanu was pumped up and was seen shouting after each hit and encouraged Deepika all the way.

“It feels amazing. First time we won the final together. It feels like we are made for each other. But in the ground we are not just a couple but like just other competitors, we motivate, back each other,” Atanu said. The gold is made even more memorable as the couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on June 30.

Incidentally, this was also a first mixed pair gold medal for the Ranchi-born athlete who has five silver and three bronze medals in the event. Her last mixed pair final appearance was also with Atanu in Antalya World Cup 2016. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika kumari
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp