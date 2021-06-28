Led by Deepika, archers build Olympic hope

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been a historic World Cup for India and one of the most memorable for Deepika Kumari. Saturday’s compound gold was just the start as Sunday saw three more gold added to India’s tally with the former World No 1 playing a major role in all three of them.

The first medal on offer was the women’s recurve team event, where she combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, to clinch the final against Mexico in a repeat of the World Cup first stage final. They won without dropping a set 5-1 to notch their second successive gold medal in the World Cup this year, and sixth overall.

It was more significant as it came days after India failed to book a team quota at the Olympics despite being overwhelming favourites. “It was difficult to get that disappointment behind us but were determined to take on the challenge head on and it felt good to silence a few critics,” Ankita told this daily from Paris. India’s best bet at an Olympic medal is the mixed event and Deepika and Atanu Das complemented each other well as the latter came into her own after a sluggish start to beat the Dutch pair of Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3.

While Atanu was right on the money from the off, Deepika stuttered to hand the Netherlands the advantage taking a 0-2 lead. India levelled proceedings before Deepika found her golden touch and India did not lose a set thereafter to clinch the yellow metal. Atanu was pumped up and was seen shouting after each hit and encouraged Deepika all the way.

“It feels amazing. First time we won the final together. It feels like we are made for each other. But in the ground we are not just a couple but like just other competitors, we motivate, back each other,” Atanu said. The gold is made even more memorable as the couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on June 30.

Incidentally, this was also a first mixed pair gold medal for the Ranchi-born athlete who has five silver and three bronze medals in the event. Her last mixed pair final appearance was also with Atanu in Antalya World Cup 2016.