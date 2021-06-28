STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharath Kamal keen to extend national camp by a week

The national table tennis camp is underway at DPS Sonepat and there are talks scheduled for Monday to increase its duration by another week.

Achanta Sharath Kamal

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national table tennis camp is underway at DPS Sonepat and there are talks scheduled for Monday to increase its duration by another week. Currently, the camp is set to conclude on July 5, following which most of the paddlers will be heading home before embarking for Tokyo on July 17. But in the case of India’s No 1 paddler A Sharath Kamal, he wants to train for another week. Dearth of competitions and foreign exposure options means training in the camp is the best option for the soon-to-be four-time Olympian.

There will be a round of discussions with TTFI and SAI in order to train at the same premises. If that does not materialize, Sharath is also looking at options in New Delhi. Four players Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain and Sudhanshu Grover  have already confirmed their availability. 

“Our training is going really smoothly. We are trying to base our sessions and plan our day according to Japan time. It means waking up really early and getting three sessions of training done in a day. And that is something I want to continue for one more week,” Sharath confirmed to this daily. The tentative plan as of now is to extend the camp till July 11 before Sharath heads home for his birthday and recovery ahead of the trip to Tokyo.

“The training is quite intense here and we are constantly trying to recreate match situations and formulating a strategy for different opponents and trying to counter their strengths. A small break and family time prior to departure is also required as the bubble can get to you mentally,” the 38-year-old added. The camp, which started on June 17, saw Manika Batra in attendance for the opening three days before she left for Pune on June 21. She had come in to train with Sharath as mixed doubles is the best bet for a historic Olympic medal. As of now, there are no more plans of the duo training together.

