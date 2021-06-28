STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports Authority of India congratulates archer Deepika Kumari for regaining World No. 1 spot

Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 by winning the Recurve individual event.

Published: 28th June 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Archer Deepika Kumari

Archer Deepika Kumari (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday for regaining the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings.

She completed her hat-trick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday by winning the Recurve individual event 6-0.

"Many congratulations to #Tokyo2020 bound #archer@ImDeepikaK who regains the world number #1 ranking in women's individual recurve after winning the at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. #Cheer4India courtesy: @worldarchery," tweeted SAI media.

27-year-old defeated Elena Osipova 6-0 in a thumping manner. This was Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event on Sunday.

"I am happy, but at the same time, I have to continue my performance like this. I want to improve that because the upcoming tournament is very, very important to us. I am trying my best to continue learning whatever I can," the official website of World Archery quoted Deepika as saying.

Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg 5-3 after being a set down.

In the women's recurve team gold medal match, the Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari defeated the top-seeded Mexican team of Ana Vazquez, Alejandra Valencia and Aida Roman 5-1 in three sets. She will represent India as the lone female archer in Japan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Kumari Sports Authority of India SAI Archery World Cup
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp