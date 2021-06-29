STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Inspired by Rahi Sarnobat's exploits, Swaroop Unhalkar 'confident' of doing well at Tokyo Paralympics

Swaroop Unhalkar bagged a quota for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2019, but due to the COVID pandemic, he could not train last year.

Published: 29th June 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

10m air rifle

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Tokyo Paralympics-bound shooter Swaroop Unhalkar, who will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Standing event, is inspired by the exploits of able-bodied markswoman Rahi Sarnobat and wants to do his best in the marquee Games.

The 33-year-old Unhalkar, who hails from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, bagged a quota for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not train last year.

"I take inspiration from Rahi, she practises hard continuously and her attitude is like whichever match she competes in, she wants to bag a medal. There is a to learn from her and she definitely is an inspiration," Unhalkar told PTI in an interview at the 'Gun For Glory' shooting academy here on Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Sarnobat, who also hails from Kolhapur, is currently training in Croatia and she won a gold medal on Monday in the women's 25m pistol event in the ISSF World Cup in Osijek.

But thanks to special permission from the authorities, he could train during the lockdown-like restrictions which were in place in Maharashtra for two months this year.

Unhalkar is hoping to do his best in the Tokyo Paralympics scheduled from August 24 to September 5.

"I sincerely hope that I will bag a medal at Paralympics. The way I am practising for the past two-four months, I am confident that I can win a medal," he said.

"The preparations for the Paralympics started since I bagged the quota in 2019, following which we planned a work-out on how we can bag a medal at the Games but after that COVID pandemic started and our practise stopped and the entire 2020 went without practice."

He said he was doing a bit of practice in Kolhapur at a local range and then shifted to Pune after the state government lifted the lockdown in December last year.

"I started working with my coach Kiran Khandare from the Gun for Glory shooting academy," said Unhalkar, who was introduced to para-sports by his friends in his native town.

Unalkar is well-aware that several restrictions could be imposed during the Paralympics in Tokyo in view of the ongoing pandemic and this could be a challenge.

"There are many restrictions imposed by the Japan government like we need to travel with less people and we have to go 5-6 days prior to the competition and after our event we need to leave the venue.

"There is also a possibility that we may have to go without our coach, so this is challenging. But we have to accept it and perform well and bag a medal," said the para-shooter, whose event will be held on August 30.

Unalkar feels that the national camp to be held in New Delhi before the Paralympics will be 'crucial'.

"Our national camp is beginning from July 1 in New Delhi, where I will join and in that one and half months, we will be in a bio-bubble, and we will practise there.

"The camp will be crucial for the Paralympics as we will not be able to train in Japan. So, we will have to do maximum practice in the camp before going to Tokyo. The focus will be on the basics and how to be mentally ready for the event," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swaroop Unhalkar Rahi Sarnobat Tokyo Paralympics
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp