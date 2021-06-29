Rahi wins gold in 25m pistol event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before leaving for the ongoing Croatia tour, pistol ace Rahi Sarnobat, in a media interaction organised by SAI, had said she thrives under pressure. “What my experience says is that I give better performances under pressure because I really like that feeling of responsibility,” Rahi had said when asked if she’ll be able to handle the invisible force during the upcoming Tokyo Games.

With Indian shooters having a fairly quiet World Cup in Osijek (Croatia) so far, especially rifle shooters, the pressure would have been bound to be there for the Kolhapur shooter on Sunday and Monday. And she aced it on both days to eventually win gold in the women’s 25m pistol, opening India’s gold account in the process. This was Rahi’s third gold in World Cups and this could not have come at a better time.