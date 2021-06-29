STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker to switch off from social media till end of Tokyo Olympics

Manu Bhaker decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games.

By PTI

OSIJEK: Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Tuesday decided to switch off from social media till the end of Tokyo Olympics to focus on her preparation and performance in the Games, starting July 23.

The 19-year-old Bhaker is currently training in Croatia along with other members of the Olympic-bound Indian team, which is taking part in the ISSF World Cup here.

The shooters will directly fly to Tokyo before the Games.

"As I enter the last leg of preparation for Tokyo Olympics, I am now going off social media till end of Olympics," she tweeted.

"I will need your love, blessings n support to bring glory to our country.

See you all soon!" In the ongoing ISSF World Cup, Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary to win the 10m air pistol mixed team silver.

She, however, ended seventh in the 25m pistol event won by another Olympic-bound shooter Rahi Sarnobat.

Bhaker had won a silver in 10m air pistol individual event in the New Delhi World Cup in March and 10m air pistol mixed team gold, along with Chaudhary.

