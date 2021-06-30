STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dutee Chand qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 100m and 200m events

Dutee Chand has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in both 100m and 200m races via the World Rankings quota.

Published: 30th June 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in both 100m and 200m races via the World Rankings quota on Wednesday.

22 spots were available in 100m and 15 spots in 200m via the World Rankings route. Chand's overall position of World No. 44 in 100m and World No. 51 in 200m were well within the ranks to make her eligible to fly to Tokyo next month.

Dutee Chand failed in her last race to secure a direct Olympic qualification spot after finishing a disappointing fourth in the women's 100m final at the ongoing 60th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Last week, Dutee scripted a new national record in the women's 100m with a time of 11.17 seconds in the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala, she missed the Olympic qualification time by just 0.02 seconds.

Elsewhere, India's Dhing Express, Hima Das failed to book her berth for Tokyo 2020 via the World Rankings quota. Last week she fell short of securing the direct qualification as her best timing of 22.88s came in the Indian Grand Prix 4. Hima missed the 200m qualifying mark by 00.08 seconds.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sports and Youth Services Department (DSYS), Government of Odisha, recommended Dutee Chand for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutee Chand Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp