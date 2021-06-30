STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

It's official: Swimmer Srihari Natraj qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after FINA approves QT

Nataraj's feat came on Sunday was also new national record, which was enough to achieve the 'A' mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj officially booked himself a Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday after the sport's world governing body FINA approved his 'A' standard qualification time in the men's 100m backstroke time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.

"Srihari Nataraj Olympic qualification time of 53.77 (seconds) swam in the time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy is affirmed by FINA. SFI had put forward its representation to FINA for this. Srihari joins Sajan Prakash as India's A qualification entry to Tokyo," the Swimming Federation of India tweeted.

Nataraj's feat came on Sunday and was also a new national record besides being enough to achieve the 'A' mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds.

In time trials, swimmers do not compete against other rivals but they get a chance to better their timing.

The Bengaluru swimmer was allowed a time trial by the organisers on the last day for Olympic qualification.

The time needed to be officially approved by FINA.

The Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time when two Indian swimmers will take part in the Summer Games after achieving a direct qualification.

Sajan Prakash had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic A standard in the men's 200m butterfly in the same event.

The 27-year-old bettered 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's previous mark of 1:49.86 seconds.

While it will be Nataraj's maiden Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be Prakash's second appearance at the extravaganza, having represented India in Rio in 2016.

The 20-year-old Nataraj had earlier represented India in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides the Youth Olympics the same year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srihari Natraj Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020 Sette Colli Trophy FINA Swimming Federation of India
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp